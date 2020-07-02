Cowboys premiership utility John Asiata is set to quit the club, according to The Courier Mail.

It is believed that three rival clubs have tabled offers to him, including the Gold Coast Titans.

Off-contract at the end of the season, the Titans and St George Illawarra Dragons are reportedly showing the most interest in the 27-year old, while the Raiders are also in the frame.

“I am considering all of my options,” Asiata told The Courier Mail.

“I have enjoyed my time at the Cowboys but I wish to secure the starting No.13 jersey which is currently held by the best forward in the world, so I will look elsewhere to further my career.

“I feel I can improve my game and have heard good things about Justin Holbrook (Gold Coast coach) from my former teammate Lachlan Coote (who played under him at St Helens) and some of the Titans boys who know him well.

“I know whatever team I join I can assist with leadership and now with the change to the six-again rule my ability to ball-play at the line will be an advantage.

“It is a process which I have left my agent to deal with.”

Currently sidelined with a knee injury, it is possible that Asiata has played his last game for the Cowboys.

His manager Chris Orr of PSM added: “John is in demand and will add a creative influence to any roster with his skill set, there are few middle-forwards with his footwork and ball skills.

“We are in talks with a few clubs. John has not ruled out staying at the Cowboys but we will look to finalise the matter soon.”