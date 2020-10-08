The Dragons have appointed premiership hero Jamie Soward as a specialist halves and kicking consultant as Anthony Griffin looks to finalise his coaching box for the 2021 season.

The former St George Illawarra five-eighth was a key player in the club’s maiden premiership a decade ago and will look to pass on some of his kicking wisdom to the Dragons next batch of talent.

“Ben [Hunt] and Corey [Norman] have played and competed at the highest level for a long time, so my job isn’t to come in and holler and scream and change those guys at all,” Soward told the The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It’s to go in and listen to how they see the game and how they feel out there and provide some ideas and game management stuff that may be able to help them. I’m not going in there to reinvent the wheel with Corey and Ben.

“I’m going in there to help refine their game, help them make better decisions and also teach those young guys coming through like Jayden Sullivan, Junior Amone and also Adam Clune. I’ll try and help show them how you can wrestle back momentum and how you can keep momentum with your kicking game and game management.”

Griffin let go of Soward when the pair were plying their respective trades in Penrith, with Soward revealing their once-sour relationship has improved since working together in the media.

“Anthony and I had a chat working at 2GB the last year and a half,” Soward said.

“I’ve said it before publicly, I don’t have many regrets throughout my career but one of those was that I didn’t understand or see the game how he did.

“I’ve since been able to sit down and talk to the guy away from footy. Dealing with a divorce and some other issues, I didn’t give Anthony enough time of the person that I am now. He sees footy very similarly to the way I see it.

“I’m very thankful. We’ve both shown there are no hard feelings there and we’ve loved working together at 2GB and we’re going to continue to work hard to get the Dragons back inside that eight.”

Soward has been a public critic of the Dragons’ recent struggles, but says his new role will be to implement change for the better.

“Hopefully I play a small role in getting that club back up to being successful,” Soward said. “It means a lot to me because I won a premiership there and I’ll always have a soft spot in my heart for them.

“The Dragons have been unsuccessful and under-achieved the last couple of years, there’s no secret about that. I think whilst I’ve been harsh at times on players and the club, I think they have been fair comments as well. it’s never been personal. I’ve already started working in preparation for when preseason starts and excited to put on the training gear.”