The end of February will be packed full of pre-season footy after the NRL released its fixturing.

This includes the All Star game between the Australian indigenous and New Zealand Maori sides, set to be held at Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on the 20th of February.

Meanwhile, NRL sides have learned when they will each be kicking off their pre-season trials, with games kicking off all around the country.

According to NRL.com, the World Club Challenge will have to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, and with scheduling already tight due to the World Cup happening in 2021, the match will be held at a later date.

Here is the full pre-season schedule from the NRL

February 20

NRL All Stars: Indigenous v Maori women’s game 4.40pm (AEST); Indigenous v Maori men’s game 7pm (AEST) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

February 27

Storm v Knights: 5.30pm at Casey Fields, Melbourne

Roosters v Raiders: 5.30pm at Leichhardt Oval

Sharks v Bulldogs: TBC at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.

Titans v Warriors: 6pm at Oaks Oval, Lismore

Rabbitohs v Dragons: 6.30pm at Mudgee

Eels v Panthers: 7.30pm at Panthers Stadium

Broncos v Cowboys: 7pm at TBC

February 28

Wests Tigers v Sea Eagles: 5pm at Leichhardt Oval