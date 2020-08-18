1. Storm (Last Week: 1)

If you ever needed reason to believe that the Storm remain the team to beat, look no further than Thursday night. No Smith, no Munster? No worries! The Storm easily outplayed the (albeit equally injury struck) premiers to the tune of 24-6 sans their two biggest stars.

Jahrome Hughes was massive in the absence of Munster while Justin Olam had a field day on his edge, crossing for two tries. Christian Welch lead the way in the middle helping to allow the Storm to use their slight possession advantage to full effect.

2. Panthers (2)

A ninth straight win has set a standalone record for the red hot Panthers. The six point win over a brave Warriors outfit on Friday evening keeps them a point ahead of the Storm in the race for the minor premiership. Nathan Cleary has been attracting some major wraps lately and deserves each and every one of them.

Brent Naden continues his brilliant run of form while the undoubted signing of the season Api Koroisau had another blinder. The result is probably closer than most expected but these are the wins you need in successful seasons.

3. Eels (3)

The Eels suffered a big set back on Friday evening in dropping a winnable game to the Dragons. The 14-12 loss came at the hands of a side who simply wanted it more. King Gutho set an all time metres made record with a ridiculous 369 run metres to go with his try. RCG, Brown and Matterson laid the platform but the Eels halves just couldn’t get it done. It had become funny but the fact that Blake Ferguson has crossed for a try yet in 2020 is really an issue for the Eels.

4. Knights (5)

New-Cas-TLE!!! Ok so this probably won’t go down in history as the most convincing win, however these two competition points were so important. In a game that changed momentum every few minutes, the Knights lead when it mattered most, the full time siren. Oh obviously I hear in the comments, but another five minutes and Manly wrestle back momentum.

Ponga, the supposed “Michael Jordan of the NRL” was the difference here, combining with Mitchell Pearce to boss this game. Daniel Saifiti looked to re-injure himself on return. Blake Green, great pick up.

5. Raiders (6)

A huge second half not only saved the potential blushes of the Green Machine but delivered a victory that has them in the top four discussions. Trailing 8-6 at the break, the Raiders ran in five unanswered second half tries to record a a 36-8 victory over the Broncos. John Bateman is back to near his best and shapes as a real key as we enter the finals race. Each of the Raiders back three crossed for tries while Joseph Tapine lead the way in the middle.

6. Roosters (4)

This loss had been coming. The injury depleted Roosters had managed to record victories recently despite some under par performances but ran out luck against the Storm. Most of the talk was about the cattle missing however a 66% completion rate at this level is tough regardless of who is on the field. Tedesco and Keary tried their best despite the latter being very obviously injured. Young Christian Tuipulotu crossed on debut but otherwise this was largely a night to forget for the Chooks.

7. Sharks (7)

The Sharks managed a 12 point victory in beautiful weather in the weekend’s strangest game. Of course the incident will dominate discussions but we’ll look elsewhere. Shaun Johnson defied a stomach bug to deliver moments of magic before being withdrawn late on.

Siosifa Talakai continued to dominate his side of the field with a game topping 221 metres and yet another try. Blayke Brailey is really realising his potential over the past few weeks. Josh Dugan continues to impress despite injury while Sione Katoa scored yet again. Good, solid win for the Sharks.

8. Rabbitohs (8)

Luck might not be the right word here but the Bunnies were perhaps fortunate to leave their visit to Townsville with the competition points. The 31-30 win keeps them in a good position re the top right race but won’t calm any nerves South’s fans may have. Adam Reynolds kept South’s in this with his boot despite the six tries to five stat. Only fitting that that very same boot would deliver victory.

9. Tigers (12)

Scrappy but this was a win the Tigers needed no matter the circumstances. A Luke Brooks field goal was the difference between two teams although the Tigers should probably have made this far more comfortable. David Nofoluma continued his brilliant season with another try and a game high 250+ metres. Mitch Moses scored early, possibly somewhat silencing his early week critics. It was a win, which was important. It was not a pretty win.

10. Warriors (9)

The Warriors were only a late effort and some luck away from potentially shocking the competition leaders. Inches separated the Warriors from a goal line drop out and a seven tackle set, which ultimately decided the game.

There is so much to like in this Warriors outfit who were within a converted try of the form team of the competition despite just 42% possession. Tohu Harris is having an incredible season and topped the metres charts again. His re-signing is so vital.

11. Sea Eagles (10)

They were home, then they were gone … home, gone! Manly put on an early game ambush and looked to be on their way to victory before looking to be in for a long afternoon, only to fight back only to lose.

I’m tired just re-living this back and forth contest where Manly ultimately fell short. Cade Cust scored one of the most amazing tries you’ll ever see early on but then played injured and was limited. Manly almost overcame a ridiculous injury toll yet now look to be in a huge struggle to play finals footy.

12. Dragons (13)

Dragons fans can be forgiven for asking where this sort of grit has been all season. They were able to beat the red hot Eels 14-12 to send Paul McGregor off with a victory. Mikaele Ravalawa scored a double and ultimately bossed his side off the field against far bigger names and reputations.

Zack Lomax is incredible. Weekly copy and paste. Cameron McInnes is a machine, I’m convinced he has an unlimited battery. Honestly I still don’t know how the Red V won this game, but what a famous win in some challenging conditions.

13. Titans (11)

The Titans were right in their contest with the Sharks until the send off incident. Leading very early and sitting at 12 all prior to the incident I’m so sick of talking about, this was game on.

The man advantage and Shaun Johnson ultimately proved the difference here despite a late try. Brian Kelly continues to impress and shapes as key as the Titans look to enter a new era of success. The Titans forwards were largely kept under control with Jai Arrow leaving the field through injury. What could have been.

14. Bulldogs (14)

Is there an unluckier team in the competition? I have no doubt in the world that if Foran stays on the field, the Bulldogs win this game. He was absolutely riding roughshod over the Tigers until he was forced off through injury. Five tries and 28 points wasn’t enough as the Dogs failed to land a field goal despite a few chances. Aiden Tolman scored one of the stranger tries you’ll see.

15. Cowboys (15)

The Cowboys fell a point short of the visiting Bunnies on Saturday after despite the home side scoring six tries to five. Guess who topped the Cowboy’s running metres with 210? You’re right. Michael Morgan looked much better for the hit out last weekend. 57% possession and a completion rate 5% better than the Bunnies was not enough.

16. Broncos (16)

8-6 up at half time only to conceded five tries in the second half. It’s tough to see where (if) Brisbane’s next win comes from. They look set to lose their best forward in Payne Hass for at least a fortnight following his sighting. Young gun Herbie Farnworth scored again but otherwise it’s tough to find positives at the moment. There’s a chance there may be a few more jerseys laying at the Broncos HQ following this performance.