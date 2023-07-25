The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed powerful forward Taniela Paseka is unlikely to return until the finals if the club makes them.

Paseka suffered a knee injury during Sunday's game against the Cronulla Sharks, with the club confirming an MCL problem.

The Sea Eagles expect Paseka to be out for a period of six weeks, with surgery to be performed on the problem on Tuesday - it means that an on-time recovery will see him potentially able to return for the first week of the finals, however, his regular season is likely over.

It's a bitter blow for the Sea Eagles, who will likely need to win at least four or five of their last six to have a chance at qualifying for the finals. The side has at times struggled in the middle third, with Paseka one of their best.

The club could now rely on Matt Lodge to stand up and play extra minutes or an increased role after his immediate release from the Roosters to take up a surprise train and trial deal on the Northern Beaches.

Elsewhere, the Sea Eagles have also confirmed Josh Aloiai suffered another dislocation of his shoulder on Sunday in what is now a recurring injury.

The club has left his availability unclear, however, suggested he will work with a shoulder specialist to ascertain the best course of action over the competition's remaining six weeks, as well as finals if Manly is able to sneak into September action.

In better news, the Sea Eagles have confirmed both Karl Lawton and Ben Trbojevic are likely to return to team training this week.