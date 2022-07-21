Canterbury Bulldogs interim coach Mick Potter wants to remain in the role beyond the end of the 2022 season.

That is the dramatic claim the coach made talking to the media on Thursday, with the interim coach flipping on a previous position where he had no interest in remaining as a head coach beyond the end of the 2022 season.

Potter, citing family reasons, said previously that while he was happy to help the club out in the hour of need after Trent Barrett left the role, he didn't want to continue beyond the end of his interim stint.

However, a dramatic turnaround in form from the Bulldogs based on a new style of play has had many suggesting he should take over the team on a permanent basis next year.

That is despite ongoing rumours and speculation that the club are chasing Penrith assistant Cameron Ciraldo.

Potter though said he would be open to the challenge of continuing in the role.

"It's a really tough one and I think I could take it on," Potter said of the head coaching vacancy.

"I think it would be a really good challenge.

"I know there are another couple of tough seasons to come for the Bulldogs but I think I could handle it.

"I think it would be a big challenge for me personally, but I'd be up for it."

The Bulldogs lost their first three games under Potter, but then recorded victories over the Eels and Tigers, and have scored 28 or more points in three of the last four games. Their highest score under Barrett in the opening ten rounds was just 16 points.

A former Tigers coach, Potter was coaching Mounties at NSW Cup level before being called in to take over the top side.

He acknowledged that the club may still go in favour of Ciraldo for their next head coach, but said even if that's the case, he wants to remain part of the club.

"If I can play some part with the club going forward that's great," Potter said.

"But I know what they are after and I think he (Ciraldo) would be a good fit for the club.

"Going forward, I would love to stay involved in the club and do something in a football capacity.

"Whether it be (as an) assistant or something in the football department, I'll have a discussion later. I think I can do various roles."