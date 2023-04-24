The Rabbitohs look the most likely landing spot for Canberra Raiders star Jack Wighton, but his services will not come for cheap.

Despite the former Origin star getting a four-year, $4.4 million offer from the Raiders, Wighton looks likely to leave the capital and head to Redfern in the hopes of winning a premiership.

Though he would have to take a significant pay cut to sign with the competition heavyweights, his widely reported friendship with star fullback Latrell Mitchell could be what gets the deal over the line.

The big-name signing would not be good news to some at the red and greens, with up to eight players being on the chopping block or facing reduced deals to make way for the 30-year-old, according to The Daily Telegraph's Buzz Rothfield.

The eight at Rabbitohs reported to be impacted by the potential signature includes:

-Liam Knight

-Campbell Graham

-Lachlan Ilias

-Cody Walker

-Keaon Koloamatangi

-Tevita Tatola

-Isaiah Tass

-Jai Arrow

The most likely option to make way for the five-eighth is prop Liam Knight. Reportedly on $500,000 a year and without a contract in 2024 the front-rower may be the first forced out of the club despite his consistent strong performances for the club in recent years.

With others such as Graham and Koloamatangi possibly having to sacrifice dollars on their next contract for the club also, it could make for some unpleasant contract negotiations for Rabbitohs in the future if they manage to sign Wighton.

It has also been suggested that Lachlan Ilias, while not having to leave the club, may be forced out of the halves for a Walker and Wighton pairing. A pushback to reserve grade for Ilias, while purely speculation, is plausible for South Sydney, but may cause the young half to want to depart his debut club for one offering a consistent starting spot.

Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou, though honing in on locking in Wighton for 2024, is confident he will not make any decisions to put his current roster at risk.

“We believe we're building something special at the club, and want to keep as many of the current squad together for as long as we possibly can,” said Demetriou.

While currently the most likely destination, the Rabbitohs are still competing with both the Raiders and Dolphins for Wighton's services next year.