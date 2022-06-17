Kalyn Ponga is well on track to take on the Canberra Raiders this Sunday as the Newcastle Knights desperately search to turn their season around.

The Newcastle fullback was taken out of last week's heavy loss to the Penrith Panthers with concussion.

Ponga has battled with his own form this season in a Knights' outfit which has suffered heavy loss after heavy loss, winning just 2 of their last 11.

It has left the Knights, who started the season so brightly with wins over the Roosters and Tigers, sitting in 12th spot on the table and six points outside of the top eight more than halfway through the campaign.

Ponga, who played well for Queensland in the State of Origin opener, and will be wear number one for the Maroons again next Sunday, was concussed last Sunday, but Adam O'Brien told reporters that he is progressing well to play Canberra on Sunday.

“He’s good," O'Brien said.

“He’ll go through the seven day protocols, so he’s not featuring in anything physically (at the moment).

“He’ll go through those guidelines with the medical staff, but he seems fine and I expect him to play.’’ Tex Hoy would be the likely replacement.

Should Ponga fail to take his place, it's tipped that Tex Hoy would be parachuted straight into the side to play at the back as the Knights search for a win.

The game, to be played at 2pm on Sunday in Canberra, will see the Raiders equally as desperate as they attempt to continue a run of much improved form, however, has them sitting only two points ahead of the Knights and having already had their bye.

Ponga's participation in the game will likely be confirmed 24 hours before kick-off at 2pm (AEST) on Saturday when both the Knights and Raiders trim their squads to 19 players.