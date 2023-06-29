Kalyn Ponga has ruled himself out as Reece Walsh's replacement for Game 3 of State of Origin, opening the door for AJ Brimson.

The Knights fullback told News Corp that he would not be available for Game 3.

This comes after Billy Slater reportedly contacted Ponga to inquire about his Origin status following the suspension of the Broncos ace.

“I've spoken to Billy,” Ponga told News Corp.

“I'm going to stay with the decision I made.”

As Walsh and Ponga will both be unavailable for the dead rubber Game 3 match against the Blues, it has allowed AJ Brimson to be on the verge of a recall.

The Gold Coast Titans fullback was named as the 18th man for the Maroons in Game 2 and has been in incredible form as of late. Last Sunday, he ran 167 metres helping the club pull off an underdog victory against rivals Brisbane.

A strong performance by Brimson this week against the Canberra Raiders will allow him to cement the No.1 jersey for Game 3.

Another option Queensland may go with is Dolphin Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow. However, Queensland are reluctant to make too many changes and coach Wayne Bennett believes the 'Hammer' should remain in the centres.

“I think Hammer would definitely do the job at fullback, but I think Billy will either go back to Ponga or maybe Brimson and leave his backline like it is,” Bennett said.

“If Billy moves Hammer to fullback, he is down a centre and has to find another centre, so I don't think he will want to make two changes.

“Queensland aren't flush with centres, so I think Billy will keep him at centre.”