Newcastle Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga and coach Adam O'Brien, disheartened by Thursday night's loss to the Manly Sea Eagles, entered the match's post-game press conference knowing the media had only one thing on their mind - Ponga's looming contract decision.

After Ponga's reported dine with Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett last week, discussions surrounding the fullback's future seemingly sky-rocketed.

While his decision has been on the minds of many, mainly Newcastle brass, since before the season - due to Ponga's player option in 2023 - the Knights skipper is adamant the outside noise, and any contract negotiations, aren't impacting his role and focus on the side he's currently with.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but every time you ask me I don’t give you an answer. So stay patient, I’ve got people that are working on it,” Ponga said in the Knight's post-match press conference against Manly on Friday night.

“It obviously happened (meeting with Bennett), but once it happened I moved on, I was worried about the game.

“It was disappointing the effort that we put in in the end, we almost got ourselves back in a position to win there and for me now my next focus is reviewing the game, recovering and then going on to next week, that’s my focus.”

Ponga's language to the media hasn't changed since the circus began, and this urged Newcastle coach Adam O'Brien to come to bat for his star player after he was asked if the outside noise is a distraction.

“I can probably speak to that, it’s not a lunch date, he was meeting with the … it is his right, it’s in his contract, the contract that we wrote,” O’Brien said.

“I am comfortable because I don’t see a difference in any of his preparation or his hunger at training.

“That hasn’t wavered and usually ... you look out for that stuff and at the end of the day I want him to make the best decision with all the information on the table.

“Then there is no regrets if he chooses to stay, then he has made the choice with all the facts and I am really comfortable with it either way.

“I know his teammates are and they are in similar situations, I know it’s not as high-profile and at this stage of the year but they all come off-contract, they all negotiate and they usually negotiate with more than one club.

“I will get the answer, he is worth waiting for from my perspective so tonight should be talking about that performance which wasn’t great for us.”

Despite O'Brien laying out the current situation to the media, the journalists present continued to dig - asking if after each loss it becomes harder to want to stay wearing a Newcastle jersey.

Without saying a word, Ponga smirked and looked over to his coach - as if asking for permission to ditch - and the two then proceeded to leave the presser without answering the question.

Ponga had struggled in his return last week against the Sharks after missing two games with a knee complaint, and the Knights, who are currently on a three-game losing streak, are struggling to find form as well after starting out strong.

While it was reported earlier in the week that a deal with the Knights was all but done, rumours have and likely will continue to swirl for the 24-year-old as the only thing that will calm this media frenzy is a signature on the dotted line.