A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sending a threatening text message to prominent NRL referee Adam Gee just before the Broncos vs. Rabbitohs match at Accor Stadium.

The matter has raised immediate concerns within the NRL community.

The discovery that a member of the public had access to a referee's private number has alarmed the league and exposed another layer of vulnerabilities faced by officials.

The suspect was charged with "using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend and intimidation." Gee promptly reported the incident to stadium security and the NRL integrity unit, which then involved the police.

A spokesman for NSW Police provided details of the response

“About 2 pm on Friday, June 14, 2024, detectives from Sutherland Police Area Command received a report of intimidating text messages sent to an NRL official. Following an investigation, and with the assistance of the NRL's integrity unit, about 8.45 pm police attended a house on Brunker Rd, Yagoona, and arrested a 19-year-old man. He was taken to Bankstown Police Station where he was charged with using a carriage service to menace/harass/offend and intimidation. The man was also served with a personal violence order. The man was granted strict conditional bail to attend Sutherland Local Court on Monday, June 17, 2024.”

The NRL has expressed its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the game and its personnel.

“The NRL will always do everything in its power to protect the integrity of the game and the people involved in it,” an NRL spokesman said.

The scrutiny on referees in modern rugby league has never been higher, with television cameras capturing every moment and potential mistake during the game.

Despite the threat, sources within the NRL confirmed that Gee remained composed and chose to officiate the match. He was offered the option to step down but decided to push through.