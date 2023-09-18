A perfect performance by Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad means he joins Nathan Cleary in pole position heading into the final three games of the NRL season to take out Zero Tackle's NRL finals MVP.

Each week during the finals, our four-judge panel, made up of Zero Tackle founder Matt Clements, reporters Dan Nichols and Jack Blyth, and myself, are awarding votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis as we did during the regular season to crown the finals MVP.

While some teams will play a different number of games to others, teams making the grand final or winning the premiership should make up the top spots.

That looks like it will be the case too.

After the semi-finals, a five-vote haul from James Tedesco has him in the lead, but he only has a one-point advantage over Nathan Cleary, who had the bye this weekend but recorded a perfect 20 in the club's qualifying final, and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad who recorded a perfect 20 for the Warriors against the Knights in Auckland.

Behind them, Kalyn Ponga and Siua Wong have both been eliminated, while Adam Reynolds, who resumes this weekend, is on 17 votes. Nick Meaney and Harry Grant, who both secured 16 votes for the Storm in a split decision for man of the match honours against the Roosters, are next alongside Terrell May.

Here are all the votes from the semi-finals.

Melbourne Storm vs Sydney Roosters

New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights

Top Ten

