Details have been released regarding the funeral and memorial arrangements for Paul Green after his tragic passing last Thursday.

The celebration of Green's life will take place on Tuesday the 30th of August, with a funeral service between 11am and 12pm followed by a wake tribute between 12:30pm and 1:15pm.

The service is to take place at the Wynnum Manly Leagues club and at the BMD Kourgari Oval, where members of the public are welcomed to reserve seating in the grandstands.

Father Michael Twigg will co-host the service with media presenters Pat Welsh and Jessica Yates.

Additionally, the service will be live streamed on the Queensland Rugby League website at QRL.com.au

The service will also have a private component with invitations to Green's family, friends, colleagues and other members of the rugby league community to be issued in the next few days.

If you or anyone you know is struggling or needs help

Lifeline: 13 11 44

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800