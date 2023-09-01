Brisbane Broncos forward Brendan Piakura has been charged three separate times by the NRL's match review committee, but will be free to play in Week 1 of the finals if selected by coach Kevin Walters.

Piakura was one of the Broncos regulars who fronted up for Thursday's Round 27 clash against the Melbourne Storm which has left the Red Hill-based outfit in danger of slipping to second on the ladder if the North Queensland Cowboys fall short against the Penrith Panthers on Saturday evening at the foot of the mountains.

RELATED: Finals scenario, final ladder LIVE!

The Brisbane forward has been a regular for the Broncos over the second half of the season, and has started on the edge in five of his last seven games, although he missed Round 21 and 22.

Because Piakura had no prior offences on his record before last night's game against the Storm, his three Grade 1 offences are all viewed as first offences, and he will simply be asked to pay three $1000 fines for a pair of high tackles and a dangerous contact charge.

The high tackles came at either end of the game in the 6th and 75th minute, with the first on Grant Anderson, and the second more vicious looking shot on Alec MacDonald.

The second appeared to make direct shoulder contact to MacDonald, however, referee Ashley Klein missed the tackle on field and it was only a captain's challenge which saw the offence penalised after the Melbourne forward had originally stood up and played the ball the wrong way.

The dangerous contact charge came for late contact shortly after halftime on boom Storm youngster Sualauvi Faalogo.

Piakura and the Broncos have until midday (AEST) on Saturday to determine whether they will accept the early guilty plea or head to the judiciary for each of the three charges.