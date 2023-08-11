As the 2023 NRL finals series edges closer and closer, Phil Gould claims the Penrith Panthers will win their third premiership in a row with contenders the Brisbane Broncos too "immature" to defeat them.

The Broncos produced a scintillating performance on Friday night against the Parramatta Eels, easily picking them apart in what was arguably their best game of the season on both the attacking and defensive sides.

Coming back into the team after being ruled out last weekend, veteran halfback Adam Reynolds found himself involved in the first try, crossing the line to begin a barrage of tries. As Billy Walters, Deine Mariner, Herbie Farnworth, Ezra Mam, Kurt Capewell and Reece Walsh would also cross the line, the victory was not only their biggest win of the season but the fifth time they have managed to score over 40 points in a game.

However, despite their great season to date, which could see them clinch the Minor Premiership, rugby league legend Phil Gould believes they cannot defeat a full-strength Panthers team in the finals.

"I think they're a bit immature yet to be beating Panthers, who are hardened," Gould said of the Broncos on Wide World of Sports' Six Tackles with Gus.

"They are (a good side), it's whether or not they can score enough points, given what the Panthers will put on them.

"It'll come down to the best defence. I can't compare the Broncos' defensive system to the Panthers' defensive system. The Panthers will be best under pressure.

"If the Broncos have a day out, if Reece Walsh has a day out, if Adam Reynolds has a day out, I suppose they can beat anyone.

"I'm not saying it can't happen, but I think Penrith will win the comp. Of the others, the contenders are falling away pretty quickly.

"It depends on Adam Reynolds if he's fit and well come that part of the year. They've got to win one (premiership) in the next couple of years because I'm not sure how much time he's got left in him."

Despite the comments and admitting there is a big gap between the two clubs, Gould has claimed that the Broncos should be considered the second favourites with the Melbourne Storm rounding up the top three contenders to lift the NRL premiership in October.