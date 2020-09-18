Penrith Panthers youngster Stephen Crichton has reaffirmed to fans that he wants to re-commit to the club.

The 19-year old centre, who still has a year to run on his current contract, told NRL.com that he can’t find himself anywhere else.

“100 percent… I’ve been here since the start, but yeah, I don’t find myself in any other jersey… I want to stay here long-term,” he said.

“I’m just worried about playing good footy here first and whatever happens in November, but yeah, I want to stay here.”

"Even if there is no gap, you can just give him the ball and he will do something. He's a crazy talent and I'm really proud of him. I grew up with his older brother so it's special. I hope he keeps killing it." Jerome Luai on playing with Stephen Crichton #NRL #NRLTitansPanthers — ABC Grandstand (@abcgrandstand) July 26, 2020

Crichton has been in fantastic touch this season, scoring 14 tries for the Panthers playing in all 18 games.

Combined with the fact that Penrith sit two games clear on to of the ladder, talks of a first-time State of Origin call-up for New South Wales could be on the cards. But Crichton is focusing on one thing.

“It’s good things to hear, but I’m just worried about playing good footy here,” he said.

“Anything plussed onto that at the end of the year would be such a good thing for me and my family… I’m just looking to play good footy for the club first.

“The boys are in such good form, especially our halves as well, they’re the ones carrying us around the field, showing us what to do and just playing good footy, which makes us around them look good as well.”