Penrith Panthers youngster Taylan May has been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm by Queensland Police for an alleged November incident.

The youngster, who has started the NRL season strongly for Penrith, was on leave at the time of the incident, according to a club statement.

According to The Courier Mail, the alleged assault was against a member of the public, and Queensland Police have been investigating for several months according to the reports.

Penrith released a statement on Wednesday evening confirming they were aware of the incident and investigated it at the time, outlining they had implemented internal disciplinary measures against May.

The statement also revealed the NRL have not implemented the no-fault stand-down rule against May, who will be eligible for selection this weekend.

"Penrith Panthers can confirm that Queensland Police have charged player Taylan May with assault occasioning bodily harm." the statement read.

"The charge relates to an incident that occurred in November 2021, while May was on leave following the 2021 NRL season.

"The club was made aware of the incident at the time, informed the NRL Integrity Unit and undertook an investigation into the matter.

"The club subsequently implemented disciplinary measures against May, while giving fair consideration to the circumstances of the incident, and deemed the matter finalised.

"The NRL has not imposed any disciplinary measures against May, therefore he is eligible for NRL selection.

"As the matter is now before the courts, the club will make no further comment until those proceedings have concluded."

It's understood the NRL were unaware of the news or alleged incident on Wednesday afternoon.

May has been named to play this Sunday's game on the wing against the Canterbury Bulldogs after scoring five tries in two appearances so far this season.