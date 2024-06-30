Father-and-son duo Ivan and Nathan Cleary may be signed with the Penrith Panthers until the end of 2027, but that hasn't stopped the club from attempting to extend their contracts.

Since arriving at the Panthers, they have been pivotal to their success in claiming three consecutive NRL premierships, and some could argue that the team would have nowhere the same success if they weren't at the club.

As they look to win a historic fourth in a row this season, the Panthers are looking to take the two Clearys out of the market for future expansion clubs that will have a ton of money to poach players from other teams.

Their retention would also make up for losing several stars over the past couple of seasons, including but not limited to Jarome Luai, Stephen Crichton, Spencer Leniu, James Fisher-Harris, Sunia Turuva, Viliame Kikau and Matt Burton

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the Panthers will soon open talks with their captain and coach to extend their tenure at the club.

Per the publication, Penrith is set to offer them a package deal of $13.5 million over five years between 2028 and 2032 - Nathan will take home $1.5 million a season and Ivan will earn $1.2 million annually.

“It's our intention to have some discussions in the near future,” Fletcher said to the publication.

“They're here until '27, but we'd like to make them both lifetime Panthers – coach and player. They are obvious targets for any new franchise.

“They've been such an integral part of our success.

“With our pathways we're hopefully set up for the long term, but you still want and need the best coach and best player leading us.”

The move from the Panthers comes after the North Sydney Bears - expected to be the NRL's next expansion team - confirmed an interest in bringing over Ivan Cleary to lead the club as their inaugural coach.

The Bears announced they are on the lookout for an experienced coach and confirmed their interest in Cleary in an attempt to lure him back to the Bears, where he played for them during the 1992 and 1993 seasons.

A potential deal with Penrith would not only make Ivan one of the most tenured coaches in the NRL but would see Nathan turn 34 by the competition of the reported contract.

“There's no risk for Penrith in signing them both long-term,” Nathan's agent and former adviser for Ivan Cleary, George Mimis told The Daily Telegraph.

“They're a beautiful family, they're loyal, and they genuinely love Penrith, the region and the community. We'd definitely be open to having a discussion.

“They've developed that great culture, so why would they want to look elsewhere?”