Dylan Edwards won't face Super League champions St Helens on Saturday due to a minor hamstring complaint, however, it shouldn't force the fullback to miss any regular season games.

The 27-year-old was a standout last season, silencing his doubters as he collected his second premiership ring and first Clive Churchill medal, a grand final performance that will go down in Penrith folklore after that tackle on Bailey Simonsson.

However, a small issue with Edwards' hamstring is all it has taken to rule the custodian out of Penrith's first World Club Challenge clash since 2004, and hand Stephen Crichton the No. 1 jersey.

Sunia Turuva has been named at right centre in Crichton's usual position, and may be auditioning for a permanent role when 'Critta' makes the leap to Canterbury as a full-time fullback in 2024.

Nathan Cleary isn't nervous regarding the fullback's absence and is backing Crichton to stand up in the clash against St Helens.

“He just had a minor injury thing, he should be right for round 1,” Cleary told Fox Sports.

“Every time ‘Critta' has gone back there in the past he has done a great job. Dyl is a massive loss, but it's obviously a great opportunity for Critta and I'm looking forward to see how he goes.”

While Brian To'o is heartbroken to see his good mate depart for Canterbury, he says there's no love lost for 'little brother' Crichton.

“He's a bum, but I still love him to death,” To'o said.

“He'll always be my little brother.

“It was devastating to hear that he's leaving, but that's what footy's all about. Nothing lasts forever.”

Edwards won't be too shattered over his absence while he sits in the grandstand as the mercury rises to nearly 40 degrees Celsius in Penrith on Saturday.