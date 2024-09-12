The Penrith Panthers and Sydney Roosters will clash in the first match of the NRL finals, with a spot into the preliminary finals on the line.

Kick-off is set for 7:50pm (AEST) on Friday, September 13, with the two sides to face off at BlueBet Stadium in Penrith, it being the final game before the stadium is knocked down and rebuilt.

The Roosters come into the clash with a number of key injuries from last weekend, while Penrith are out to continue their push for a fourth straight premiership after finishing second on the table.

This is Zero Tackle's guide to live streaming the match online, or watching it on TV.

How to watch Penrith Panthers vs Sydney Roosters, NRL qualifying final on TV

The first match of the finals will be broadcast on both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

Channel 9s coverage will kick-off at 7pm (AEST), while Fox Sports' coverage will commence at 6:30pm (AEST).

To watch the coverage on Channel 9 - which is free to air - you'll need to tune into Channel 90 in high definition or 91 in standard definition. Channel 9 is available at Channel 100 through a Foxtel service. In some states, the game may be broadcast on a secondary channel and we suggest you check your local guides.

Fox Sports, on the other hand, will broadcast the game on Channel 502, with a Foxtel subscription complete with the sports package needed.

How to live stream Penrith Panthers vs Sydney Roosters, NRL qualifying final online

To live stream the game online, you'll be able to use either Channel 9 or Fox Sports coverage.

Fox Sports will have online coverage through Kayo Sports which you must have a subscription for, while Channel 9 will have a live stream available through 9Now, which is free to use once registered with a valid email address.

Key game information: Penrith Panthers vs Sydney Roosters, NRL qualifying final

Kick-off: 7:50pm (AEST), Friday September 13

Venue: BlueBet Stadium, Penrith

TV: Live, Channel 9 and Fox League

Online: Live, 9Now and Kayo Sports

Betting: Panthers $1.40, Roosters $3

Teams

Penrith Panthers

1. Dylan Edwards 2. Sunia Turuva 3. Izack Tago 4. Paul Alamoti 5. Brian To'o 6. Jarome Luai 7. Nathan Cleary 8. Moses Leota 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 15. Lindsay Smith 16. Liam Henry 17. Luke Garner 18. Matt Eisenhuth

Reserves: 19. Brad Schneider 20. Casey McLean

Sydney Roosters

1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii 4. Joseph Manu 5. Dominic Young 6. Luke Keary 7. Sandon Smith 8. Spencer Leniu 9. Connor Watson 10. Lindsay Collins 11. Angus Crichton 12. Sitili Tupouniua 13. Nat Butcher

Interchange: 14. Zach Dockar-Clay 15. Naufahu Whyte 16. Siua Wong 17. Terrell May

Reserves: 18. Michael Jennings 19. Blake Steep