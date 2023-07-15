The Penrith Panthers could be set to make multiple mass changes in less than four hours when teams are confirmed for their clash against the Dolphins.

After being named to take on the Dragons in the NSW Cup, Thomas Jenkins, Tyrone Peachey, Luke Garner, Zac Hosking and Matt Eisenhuth were all withdrawn from the game before kick-off.

Their withdrawal means it may allow Panthers coach Ivan Cleary to manage and rest the players who competed for the NSW Blues on Wednesday evening against Queensland.

The likely changes will see Thomas Jenkins replace Brian To'o on the wing, Tyrone Peachey replaces Stephen Crichton in the centres, Luke Garner be called up for Liam Martin in the back-row, and Zac Hosking comes into the side at lock for Isaah Yeo.

While Matthew Eisenhuth was also withdrawn from the NSW Cup game earlier today, he and his wife Holly added to their family with the birth of baby Ollie.

Congratulations 👏 to Panther Matt Eisenhuth his wife Holly and son Max on the new addition to their beautiful family…baby Ollie❤️

(pic thanks to Panthers) #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/CPChSKGsQd — Peter Lang (@PeterVLang) July 15, 2023

“We've got a system in place and some contingencies around that as well. We'll make the decisions later,” Cleary said earlier this week.

While the four representative players could be rested, the side may see the return of halfback Nathan Cleary. If this is the case, he will take the place of Jack Cogger. Cogger has been instrumental in place of Cleary as of late.

“There's a pretty good chance (he'll play) I reckon … he's tracking really well,” Ivan said on Wednesday via Fox Sports.

“No, not fast-tracking. This was the weekend that he was always aiming to play in. He's gone well in his rehab, so we just have to see how the week goes.”