Penrith have stated they are “extremely disappointed” with The Daily Telegraph after their report surrounding the Panthers’ scheduling of their Preliminary Final next week.

The report suggested Penrith were upset with the NRL’s decision to schedule their final against either Parramatta or South Sydney for next Saturday.

Panthers CEO Brian Fletcher was quoted in the report, stating the Panthers were “disappointed” they were’t fixtured to play on the Friday night and would be given an advantage with in an extended recovery.

Fletcher released a statement in regard to the newspapers report on Wednesday.

“We are extremely disappointed with the misleading headlines and social media posts that have been published by the Daily Telegraph in regards to the scheduling of our Preliminary Final,” Fletcher said.

“At no stage did Panthers lodge a formal complaint with the NRL in regards to finals scheduling.

“In normal discussions with the NRL, the club indicated a preference to play the preliminary final on Friday 16 October.

“The NRL subsequently explained their reasons for the game being played on Saturday, 17 October.

“That was the end of the discussion, we accepted the decision of the NRL and no complaint was made.”