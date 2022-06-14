Penrith have consolidated their stock of backs after reportedly obtaining the signature of exhilarating centre Izack Tago on an extended deal.

While the 20-year-old came into the season with a contract to keep him under Ivan Cleary's watch until the end of 2023, the Panthers sought to lock the local junior up earlier than expected.

Following persistent claims of rival interest, News Corp has reported that Tago and the Mountain Men's brass have agreed on a deal which will keep the youngster in club colours until the cessation of the 2025 season.

Hailing from the St Mary's Saints in the Penrith District Rugby League, Tago has taken the league world by storm in 2022 after picking up exactly where Matt Burton left off before heading to Belmore.

Across his 14 outings so far this season, the young gun has crossed the chalk on nine occasions and run for more than 100 metres every week since Round 2.

IZACK TAGO

Centre Panthers 2022 SEASON AVG 0.5

Try Assists 0.2

LB Assists 0.6

Tries

Despite being born and raised in the Harbour City's west, Tago appears a near certainty to be selected in Matt Parish's Samoan side for the upcoming World Cup.

Though the future is still at Tago's fleet feet, the edge flyer has already managed a pair of doubles so far this season, including a pair of tries and 198 metres during Penrith's 32-6 win over the Storm in mid-May.

The Panthers are yet to confirm reports of Tago's extension.