Penrith chief executive Brian Fletcher wants to build a dynasty with the Panthers in keeping the team together with belief of further success in the future.

This will mean several stars would have to turn down lucrative offers from NRL rivals, with a host of the Panthers young guns becoming free agents at the end of the month.

Watch the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals on a Kayo 14 day free trial with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Or, Telstra customers get $10 off Kayo per month for 12 months. Stream instantly!

The Panthers will face Melbourne in Sunday’s Grand Final, with Fletcher remaining confident about keeping the squad together for years to come.

“Nothing changes next year and why can’t it stay like this for the next five years? You would never say you’re going to win a comp, but look at all their ages,” Fletcher told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We’ve got the coach signed, the leading player [Nathan Cleary] signed … the system works and we don’t have to go reinventing the wheel.

“Would you rather be playing here for the next four or five years taking a few dollars less and playing in a winning side, or go somewhere else?”

As of November 1 several players with some free agents, with the likes of Jarome Luai, Isaah Yeo, Josh Mansour, Stephen Crichton, Matt Burton and Spencer Leniu.

Crichton is set to be one of the initial re-signings.

Nathan Cleary (22), Luai (23), Crichton (19) and James Fisher-Harris (24) are still building to their primes, with the Panthers not focussed on the open market and will instead look to invest in their own youth.

Fletcher spoke to the playing group about the clubs future back when the NRL confirmed the suspension of play due to COVID-19.

“I spoke to all the players and coaches on the 23rd of March when we closed down [the leagues club],” he said.

“I went over to them and I said, ‘it’s my job in the group to get everybody back employed. I’ll promise I’ll do my best to do that. If you blokes promise me you will go away and train hard and win plenty of football games we’ll be successful. I will get my job done if you can get your job done’.

“Everyone working in the academy, not one of them lost their job. They all took sacrifices with JobKeeper and going on leave. You can make good of a bad situation and we’re very thankful we’re playing.

“These kids we have are polite, a lot of them are bush blokes and they love playing rugby league. Nobody in our place puts their hand up to take the accolades, it’s all shared from Ivan down.”

All contract negotiations have been put aside as the Panthers chase their first title in 17 years.

Ivan Cleary’s side will have every single player available for selection for the Grand Final against the Storm.