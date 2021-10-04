Former Titan Tyrone Peachey is expected to ink a two-year deal with the Wests Tigers in the coming days after agreeing to terms with the Concord club.

It was previously reported that the 30-year-old playmaker was searching for a four-year deal worth in the vicinity of $450,000 per season, but according to The Roar's Nathan Ryan, Peachey is said to have shaken hands with Wests to earn around $400,000 per annum until the cessation of 2023.

Fox Sports reporter George Clarke also tweeted identical details on Monday afternoon.

LATEST: Good chance former Gold Coast Titans utility Tyrone Peachey will become a Wests Tigers player over the coming days. Understand club put offer of a two-year deal on the table. #NRL — George Clarke (@GLR_Clarke) October 4, 2021

While the former Origin representative finished this year playing in the halves under Gold Coast head coach Justin Holbrook, Ryan suggested that the Tigers were keen to deploy Peachey as a 'ball playing lock'.

Still, as Michael Maguire's first-choice five-eighth Adam Doueihi remains sidelined following reconstructive surgery to his knee, the Wellington-born back could fill the familiar stand-off slot in the 23-year-old's absence.

The impending shift back over the Tweed Heads border will see Peachey ply his trade in the New South Welsh capital's west for the first time since departing the Panthers after the 2018 season.

Ryan also reported that Canberra, Parramatta and Brisbane had previously sounded Peachey out in regards to a role in 2022, but given his ability to earn near to his requested salary with Wests, each of these advances were either turned down or retracted.

Peachey is set to provide the previously embattled Maguire with go forward ball next season and afford the premiership coach a piece that can fit into multiple positions in the puzzle.

The ex-Shark, Panther and Titan is expected to report for pre-season with his fourth club when the Tigers reconvene on November 1 in an attempt to snap their September drought.