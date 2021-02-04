BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 10: Payne Haas of the Broncos is tackled during the round nine NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on May 10, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images)

Broncos star Payne Haas has broken his silence following Thursday’s sentence of a two-year good behaviour bond, avoiding any recorded conviction.

It relates to the 21-year old’s arrest last month following a drunken altercation with a police officer in Tweed Heads.

The Broncos released in a statement on Thursday afternoon – with Haas apologising for his behaviour.

“I take full responsibility for what happened and I’m extremely sorry for my actions on that night,” he told broncos.com.au.