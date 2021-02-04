“I have gone to see the police officers involved and offered them a full apology for my conduct, as well as spending time with police going through what I did.

“I had been drinking and the words I used and the way I acted were totally unacceptable. I’d like to thank the police for taking the time to see me, and accepting my apology.

“I did the wrong thing and let myself down as well as my family and the Club – but most importantly, I acted in way that showed disrespect to the police, and I am really sorry for that.

“I will learn from this incident and I will be a better person in the future.”

Broncos CEO Paul White said the club wad disappointed in Haas’ behaviour but would strive to support and educate him moving forward.

“Payne’s behaviour was disappointing and not acceptable – he knows he has done the wrong thing and has taken ownership of his actions, and apologised in person to the police involved as well as sitting with them to run through his behaviour on that night.

“Those steps, off his own bat, show that Payne wants to be better and improve as a person, and we will continue to work with Payne to ensure he sure he continues to receive the support and education that he needs.”

Haas has played 41 games for the Broncos since making his first-grade debut in 2018.