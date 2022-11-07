Samoa captain Junior Paulo is set to miss his nation's date with semi-final destiny after judiciary charges from the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals were handed out this morning local time.

Paulo was placed on report for striking in the second half of the quarter-final win over Tonga, after he raised his forearm before making contact with David Fifita, appearing to hit his opponent in the throat in a dangerous move.

Paulo now has until 11am Tuesday local (10pm AEDT) to appeal the one-match suspension, which is a likely outcome given the significance of the upcoming match at London's Emirates Stadium.

But the Pacific nation will also be happy to learn that young sensation Joseph Suaali'i will escape sanction despite being placed on report in the game against Tonga for raising his knees in a questionable running style.

Suaali'i has been widely condemned for the action which has already seen him cautioned at NRL level, but the World Cup judiciary also saw a caution as a just response to the charge.

The Kangaroos also caught the judiciary's attention, with barnstorming prop Lindsay Collins also handed a contrary behaviour caution for committing a ‘cannon-ball' tackle during Australia's comfortable quarter-final win over Lebanon.

In the women's competition, PNG Orchid Shae Yvonne De La Cruz also received a caution for contrary behaviour.