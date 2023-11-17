Pauli Pauli, a former Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights roster member has selected the new club he has decided to play for.

The 29-year-old left the RFL Championship side, the York Knights, with immediate effect despite being contracted with them until the end of the 2024 season.

Becoming an Australian Schoolboy in 2012, there was plenty of promise surrounding Pauli's future and potential.

The Under-20 NSW representative would go on to play four years in the NRL for the Eels and Knights but never lived up to his potential.

Debuting in Round 4, 2014, he would go on to appear in 48 NRL games and crossed the line four times - last playing in 2017.

The 29-year-old has confirmed that he will be joining the newly promoted RFL Championship side Doncaster RLFC for the 2024 season.

"The signings Doncaster have made along with myself add a lot of experience which will be very important for the coming season," he said.

"My game is based around being aggressive and I try and always put my best foot forward in the contact area of the game.

"I love the contact and hard parts of the game in the rucks and getting the team on the front foot."