After 33 years in television, Paul 'Fatty' Vautin has announced his retirement, ending his 33-year career with the Channel Nine network.

Following a glittering career in rugby league, Vautin was brought onto Channel Nine in 1991 and has been a member of various shows including The Sunday Footy Show and The Footy Show which was regarded as one of the best Australian television sport shows at the time.

He also provide expert commentary for NRL matches, State of Origin games - showing his Queensland bias in many memorable moments - and international Tests fixtures.

“I'm 65, and I've run out of petrol,” Vautin told The Herald.

“When I think about my life I have to say it's all been a surprise; the television career, my football career.

"I remember thinking as a 15- or 16-year-old redheaded, freckly kid that I didn't know what I was gonna do with my life, and then when I look at what I've done, I'm still surprised."

Paul Vautin ..

Champion bloke … One of a kind …

I’ve always said about Paul, that it takes a smart man to play the fool …

Paul had the smart football brain, but was able to entertain the masses with his humour and unique personality .. He made football fun … Through the… — Phil Gould (@PhilGould15) November 30, 2024

“I still love Nine, and all the great people there, and I still love the game, I really do – it gave me everything,” he added.

“The players are unbelievable, but there are things about it now that irritate me, like the six again and dropouts that are contested. I don't want to become that cranky old guy who complains about a sport that made him what he is.

“I can't believe how fortunate I've been to play the game at the level I did. I thought when I came to Sydney I'd have a few years in reserve grade and then probably go home.

"Instead, I got to play with some of the greats of the game who I now get to call friends. And then to think that I somehow had a career in media that went for as long as it did.

"I'm just so grateful for all the people and my family who have helped me along the way.”