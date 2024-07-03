NRL journalist Paul Kent has pleaded guilty to affray following an incident that occurred three months ago but will not face jail time.

The incident occurred outside the Three Weeds Hotel in Rozelle in April when Kent clashed with Tamer Uzun - an unknown stranger - after he drank several schooners of beer.

It is understood that the two traded blows before Kent was shoved into a tree nearby.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the former NRL 360 host has been released on a two-year good behaviour bond and will remain in treatment for his mental health problems after he pleaded guilty.

“Wherever he goes, even this morning, some people approach him and say, ‘good luck, Paul, we understand'; others make outrageous comments,” his lawyer, George Elias, said via the publication.

“There's a herd of reporters outside and in the courtroom. If this was someone else, someone unknown, we wouldn't be here today.”