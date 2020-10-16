Parramatta winger Maika Sivo has been acquitted of indecent assault from an incident in his homeland Fiji last year, reports Fox Sports.

It was claimed that Sivo, who was visiting a resort in Denarau on Boxing Day in 2019, pulled at the skirt of a waitress at a pool party.

The 27-year old was then arrested and was ordered to reappear at Nadi Magistrate’s Court on the 7th January this year.

It was initially feared that he would not be back in Australia in time for Parramatta’s pre-season as he was banned from leaving Fiji until the court hearing.

However, on the day before his hearing, his bail conditions were altered so he could return and by March he was cleared to play by the NRL.

According to the Fiji Sun, Sivo’s case was called to the Nadi Magistrates Court on Thursday, where the prosecution had made an application to withdraw the claim.

Sivo was not present at the court hearing and was represented by his legal team.

According to Fox Sports, CCTV footage showed that Sivo’s hand went near the waist of the waitress, but there was no contact with her skirt as alleged. However, the waitress did avoid his hand and slapped the winger instead.

Sivo was ruled out of Parramatta’s Finals campaign after injuring the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in the Eels’ Qualifying Final loss against Melbourne.