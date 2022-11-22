Reports that the Parramatta Eels will struggle to keep both of their star halves under contract past 2023 have begun again, with it recently being suggested that Dylan Brown is more likely to stay in the blue and gold than his halfback Mitchell Moses.

Both Brown and Moses are off contract at the end of next season, and although Moses has an option in his favour for 2024, he has not yet indicated if he intends to take it up.

Currently, each of them is allowed to negotiate with rival clubs, and it appears the Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs are putting in big money offers for Moses to break the pairing up.

Triple M host and former Penrith Panthers back-rower Mark Geyer revealed that Moses is more likely to leave.

“With the Eels when you have got a boom five-eighth and a boom halfback the cardinal sin is don't have them both coming off-contract at the same time,” Geyer said on Triple M.

“Well the Eels have done that. Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses are both coming off-contract at the end of 2023, so they can start talking to teams.

“The word on the street is that Dylan Brown will stay with the Parramatta Eels.

“The other word on the street is that Mitchell Moses is being hounded and hunted by both the Bulldogs and the Tigers on $1 million a year and they won't rest until they get him.

“So Parramatta are looking very unlikely to keep both their star halves.

“It's all about the money and money talks.”

Should the 28-year-old leave the Eels it will be the first time Parramatta have been on the hunt for a halfback since 2017, and they will have limited options in the market.

But when realising Brown is six years younger than his partner, one can understand why the Eels might hitch their wagon to their five-eighth and wish Moses all the best as he goes on to potentially play for their rivals.