Parramatta have tabled an upgraded three-year offer to forward Shaun Lane, as reported by NRL.com.
The 25-year old made it known that he was keen to have his long-term future sorted before the start of the season and recently expressed his displeasure that contract negotiations dragged out with the Eels.
It is understood that he met with the Dragons, while a number of rival clubs also registered interest.
Lane told NRL.com on Monday that he saw his future at Parra.
“I’m not going anywhere this season,” he said.
“I really do love it here and I love the players and the staff and the feel around the place. I’m all in for this season, and whatever happens after that happens. I’ll sort that out in the next few weeks.
“I’m definitely not saying I’m leaving. It’s just a matter of a process that I’ve got to go through.
“I’ll leave the contracts and all the negotiations and that up to my management. When the time comes and all offers are on the table, I’ll sit down and have a look at what my options are.
“I’ve instructed my manager that I want that done before the season so I can concentrate on my football.”
Lane said coach Brad Arthur had been really supportive throughout the process and helped him through it.
“BA’s always supportive of his players and he’s always up front with everything,” Lane said.
“The fact was Parra were a little bit slow with negotiations, and he was actually a little bit, not apologetic, but he saw my side of it.
“He had a bit of empathy for me, and he said the club is going to work with my management from now to try and get something sorted.
“They’ve put in an offer since then, my management told me about that so it’s just a
matter of waiting to see my other options and we’re working through that.”
The second-rower wants to take his game to greater heights in 2020 and push himself into the Origin selection frame.
“I’d like to continue playing as many games as I can, I only missed one last year with my finger, I’d like to be a consistent 80-minute player and hopefully I can push myself into that Origin conversation,” Lane said.
“I’m not expecting anything like a call from Freddie or anything. All I can do is play as well as I can, my attitude is that if it comes, it comes … there’s obviously a stacked back row for NSW and there’s players that have really earned their positions and they’ve gone back-to-back too.
“So you can’t expect mass changes, I’m of the mindset that it would really have to be earned and that’s what I will go out and try to do.”
Back to the article in hand instead of the usual morons hijacking it with their South’s v Roosters garbage.
Lane won’t be going anywhere and will sign an extension with Parra.
End of story.
You don’t think it’s strange how lane said he wants it sorted before the season starts, but then goes on to say that parra have offered him a contract? Just reading through the lines it sounds like he’s waiting on more cash
Of course he is toddy.
He would be stupid if he didn’t try for more cash.
Go and read the full article on NRL.com.
The hack who put the story on here did a dodgy cut and paste job purely for clickbait.
Read the full article and you will see he isn’t going anywhere.
Seriously Zerotackle should change their name to Zerocredibility.
I’ll have a look
Back on the article, word is that the contract will be signed within the next few days and another key player will be locked up long term. Good on him for holding out for a bit more cash, but lets get on with it now,
Back on the article, word is that the contract will be signed within the next few days and another key player will be locked up long term. Good on him for holding out for a bit more cash, but lets get on with it now,
