Parramatta have tabled an upgraded three-year offer to forward Shaun Lane, as reported by NRL.com.

The 25-year old made it known that he was keen to have his long-term future sorted before the start of the season and recently expressed his displeasure that contract negotiations dragged out with the Eels.

It is understood that he met with the Dragons, while a number of rival clubs also registered interest.

Lane told NRL.com on Monday that he saw his future at Parra.

“I’m not going anywhere this season,” he said.

“I really do love it here and I love the players and the staff and the feel around the place. I’m all in for this season, and whatever happens after that happens. I’ll sort that out in the next few weeks.

“I’m definitely not saying I’m leaving. It’s just a matter of a process that I’ve got to go through.

“I’ll leave the contracts and all the negotiations and that up to my management. When the time comes and all offers are on the table, I’ll sit down and have a look at what my options are.

“I’ve instructed my manager that I want that done before the season so I can concentrate on my football.”