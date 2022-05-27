The Parramatta Eels have signed AFLW forward Brooke Walker for the upcoming NRLW season, with the 27-year-old set to compete across both competitions as a dual-athlete.

The Carlton player featured in 16 AFLW games across her three years in the competition after making the switch from touch football and rugby union.

The New Zealand-born athlete won a silver medal for Australia at the 2015 Pacific Games and featured as a reserve for the gold medal-winning team at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

Walker is set to miss the opening few rounds of the AFLW season to play for Parramatta before rejoining the team. The 27-year-old will continue pre-season training in Melbourne before the NRLW season kicks off.

“I’m extremely grateful to Carlton for accepting my wish to seek NRLW opportunities and balance the commitments of two elite sports,” Walker said.

“My primary focus is starting pre-season at IKON Park with my teammates in the coming weeks. I am committed to Carlton and will bring my all as we prepare for the season and again upon my return to the Game Changers during the season.

“I can’t thank the Club enough for accepting my decision. They have certainly been accommodating and I look forward to repaying their faith with absolute commitment when I’m able to return during the season later this year.”

The NRLW season is set to kick off in August, with the AFLW competition scheduled to begin in the last weekend of the same month.