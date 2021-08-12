One of this season's biggest revelations has been Bryce Cartwright's form, and now, it seems the reversal in fortunes has got the second rower a new contract.

Cartwright has been incredibly effective off the Parramatta bench at times this year, making 13 appearances for the Eels.

He has four tries, four line breaks and 12 offloads to his name, but the impact off the bench has provided the men in blue and gold significant chunks of momentum at times.

Signing at Parramatta as a virtually unwanted man after tumultuous stint at the Gold Coast Titans, Cartwright has saved his career under Brad Arthur's coaching, formerly thought of as one of the most talented youngsters in the game during his time at Penrith.

The second rower also has the ability to play in the halves, and his handy work on the ball continues to be a selling point.

While the Eels are yet to make comment on the future of Cartwright, Fox Sports are reporting the deal is done and was signed earlier this week by Cartwright, although it's understood the deal will be for a two-year period, keeping him at Parramatta until the end of 2023.

The decision to re-sign Cartwright is made more intriguing by the fact the Eels are currently facing a monster contract crunch, with up to seven stars off contract at the end of 2023 and able to negotiate with other clubs from November 1.

With many of those players likely to be seeking upgrades, confirming Cartwright's salary will be on the books in 2023 is a show of incredible faith in the 26-year-old.

Cartwright has been named once again to play off the interchange bench this weekend against the Manly Sea Eagles.