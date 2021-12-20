Parramatta prop Oregon Kaufusi is understood to have signed a three-year deal with Cronulla from 2023.

The 22-year-old cemented his place into Brad Arthur's squad this year, playing 21 games across stints starting in the Eels' forward pack and from the interchange.

Kaufusi is among an extensive list of Eels players currently unsigned past the end of next season, with Parramatta having already lost the signatures of Reed Mahoney, Isaiah Papali'i, Marata Niukore and Ray Stone for the 2023 season.

Mahoney is set to land at the Bulldogs at the conclusion of his contract with Parramatta, while Papali'i (Tigers) and Niukore (Warriors) were also pried away on lucrative offers from elsewhere.

OREGON KAUFUSI

Prop Eels 2021 SEASON AVG 82.9

All Run Metres 0

Tries 0.8

Tackle Breaks

Now, according to The Daily Telegraph, Kaufusi is set to join the aforementioned trio in departing the blue and gold, signing a $1.2 million deal with the Sharks.

Kaufusi has been seen as a key figure in the Eels' future, which those prospects compounded following the losses of Papali'i and Niukore.

Parramatta were able to secure the services of Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Junior Paulo to new deals since the end of the 2021 season, which has boded well for Arthur's second-row stocks.

The Eels will remain in the premiership frame for 2022 with their current list structure, however it could be a make-or-break campaign given their departing stars.

Kaufusi amassed a stellar campaign in 2021 to add to his long service to Parramatta, having been a prominent feature in their junior ranks.

The New Zealand-born forward made his NRL debut in 2018 and has tallied 44 matches with the Eels across four seasons.