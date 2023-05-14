Parramatta star Junior Paulo has avoided a suspension for his dangerous contact incident involving Raider Joseph Tapine from Saturday night.

The incident in question, which occurred during the 29th minute of Canberra's eight-point win at GIO Stadium, has resulted in the NRL's Match Review Committee handing down a dangerous contact charge to Paulo, with the Origin representative able to walk away with a fine.

Paulo can accept a $1800 sanction with an early plea, or risk paying $2500 in challenging the charge at the Judiciary.

Having avoided a ban, Paulo will be free to face South Sydney next Friday night for Parramatta's Round 12 encounter.

Elsewhere, St George Illawarra forward Jaydn Su'A can accept a $3000 fine for his grade 1 high tackle on Cowboy Murray Taulagi.

The fine is likely to be accepted, with Su'A running the risk of a two-game ban should he fail in challenging the charge - which was the third offence for the second-rower.

Su'A's teammate Toby Couchman can also accept a financial sanction for his dangerous contact charge from Saturday's loss to North Queensland.

The 34th-minute incident has seen Couchman hit with a $1500 fine, which can be reduced to $1000 with an early plea.

Should both Couchman and Su'A accept their sanctions with early pleas, the pair will be available for selection in Round 12 when the Dragons host the Roosters on Friday.