Son of Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur, 19-year-old Jakob Arthur has gone from zero to hero in season 2022.

Only two months after being booed by his fans, Jakob Arthur was given a boisterous cheer as he came from the field in Parramatta’s 40-4 win over the Canberra Raiders in Friday night's do-or-die semi-final.

Despite only playing 14 minutes replacing halfback Mitchell Moses as he underwent a head injury assessment, Arthur was met with fans rising to their feet to applaud his effort.

One of my favourite moments at an @TheParraEels game all season. Eels fans showing their support for Jake Arthur #NRLEelsRaiders pic.twitter.com/ofj0nu2Ssm — Michael Johnstone (@michaeljnrl) September 16, 2022

As Paramatta seek to end their 36-year premiership drought, Arthur has copped a great deal of unfair criticism for the club's inconsistencies all year round simply because of his relationship with the coach.

Given he has only played 11 games this season, with the majority of those off the bench for 10-20 minutes, Arthur has generally performed well in his utility role.

Speaking to the media after the win, Eels captain Clint Gutherson showed his support for his teammate.

“I thought he did it really well on the weekend. We have all the support and to be able to see Jake get a big cheer like that, it is pleasing," Gutherson said.

“He is a pretty cruisy guy and nothing really gets to him, but I am sure he had a smile on his face.”

Parramatta will face the North Queensland Cowboys on Friday night for a place in their first grand final in over 12 years.