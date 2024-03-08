The latest new-look Canterbury Bulldogs side will kick off their 2024 campaign and hopeful path to redemption against a bitter Western Sydney rival who are also chasing a far better season in the Parramatta Eels.

The game will kick-off at 5:30pm (AEDT) on Saturday, March 9.

Stephen Crichton leads the new recruitment charge for the Bulldogs, although the first major surprise came on Tuesday when he was named at centre rather than fullback.

A host of other players have joined the Bulldogs for the new season as the blue and white attempt to steer clear of the bottom four, a place they have been stuck for a number of seasons now.

Cameron Ciraldo's second year as coach should be better than the first, but there are still plenty of questions hanging over the Bulldogs.

Parramatta meanwhile were one of the great disappointments of last year. Instead of backing up their grand final effort from 2022, injuries hampered a club where things never seemed smooth, and they would ultimately miss the finals.

A quiet off-season has coach Brad Arthur under plenty of pressure, and another finals miss could see him fighting for his job.

Not just him of course - this playing group is far too good to miss out on the top eight. It's time for the playing group to perform though in what is a critical season for the blue and gold, and if they are going to make the top eight, then games like this are must win.

To add to the sense of occasion ahead of the Round 1 rivalry clash, the Eels have announced a total sellout.

How to watch Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs

If you're looking to watch this game on TV in Australia, then you'll be able to tune in to pre-game coverage from approximately 5pm (AEDT), or at the conclusion of the earlier NSW Cup reserve grade game between the Eels and Bulldogs.

Fox Sports coverage will be on Channel 502, and you will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription with the sports package to watch the game.

If you're looking to livestream the game between Parramatta and Canterbury, then you'll need to tune in through either Kayo Sports or the Foxtel App if you already have a TV subscription.

In New Zealand, the game will be broadcast through Sky Sports, while globally, it will be available on the Watch NRL app.

Teams

Parramatta Eels

1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Viliami Penisini 4. Morgan Harper 5. Sean Russell 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 9. Joey Lussick 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. J'maine Hopgood

Interchange: 14. Brendan Hands 15. Ryan Matterson 16. Joe Ofahengaue 17. Kelma Tuilagi 20. Luca Moretti 22. Blaize Talagi

Canterbury Bulldogs

1. Blake Taaffe 2. Blake Wilson 3. Jacob Kiraz 4. Stephen Crichton 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Matt Burton 7. Drew Hutchison 8. Max King 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Poasa Faamausili 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Jacob Preston 13. Jaeman Salmon

Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Samuel Hughes 16. Josh Curran 17. Kurtis Morrin 22. Connor Tracey 23. Kitione Kautoga

Click through to Zero Tackle's match centre for updated teams, live scores and stats from the game.

Key information: Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Kick-off: Saturday, March 9, 5:30pm (AEDT)

Venue: CommBank Stadium, Parramatta

Overall head-to-head record: Played 154, Bulldogs 78, Eels 71, drawn 5

Record at venue: Played 5, Eels 4, Bulldogs 1

Last meeting: 2023, Round 15, Bulldogs 12 defeated by Eels 34

Referee: Grant Atkins

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs betting odds

The Eels come into the game as red-hot favourites, and given the pre-season expectations of the two teams, that is more than understandable. They sit as $1.40 favourites, compared to the Bulldogs, who are paying $3. The line is sitting at 7.5 points, with the Eels $1.85 to cover it.

Bailey Simonsson and Sean Russell are tied at $9 in the first try-scorer market, while the top Bulldog is Josh Addo-Carr, paying $10, equal with Clint Gutherson.

Odds taken from PointsBet, correct at 11pm, Friday March 8.

Think. Is this a bet you really want to place?

Parramatta Eels vs Canterbury Bulldogs prediction

The Eels are the favourites for a reason. At full strength, the blue and gold have a side that should, at the very least, be playing in the top eight.

The Bulldogs, on the other hand, are a side likely to be fighting for a spot in the top eight, although they have been widely tipped to miss out.

Parramatta should win this in the forwards.

Eels by 14.