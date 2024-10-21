The Parramatta Eels are reportedly targeting the services of an unsigned playmaker next season as they continue to rebuild the depth of their roster under incoming coach Jason Ryles.

Playing his most recent game in Round 27, 2023, Ronald Volkman has spent the entirety of 2024 recovering from a shoulder injury (and surgery) and was facing the very real prospect of not being able to take the field again.

Released from the New Zealand Warriors at the end of last season, this year was earmarked to be a breakout season for the playmaker after he signed a one-year contract with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

However, disaster struck when scans revealed that he had to undergo shoulder surgery and would be out for the season.

This would see him subsequently released from the club as they had not registered his contract with the NRL, despite announcing his arrival on their website and showing pictures of him training with the squad.

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, the Parramatta Eels are now being linked with a move to sign Volkman for the 2025 NRL season, adding to their halves depth.

The Eels aren't the only team that has shown an interest in recruiting Volkman's services for next season.

Early reports indicated that the Manly Sea Eagles were close to agreeing on a deal to bring him into the club and had also attracted the interest of The Dolphins and Cronulla Sharks.

Seen as a highly talented junior coming through the ranks of the Sydney Roosters, he has unfortunately failed to live up to his potential as of yet but has shown glimpses of it in his five NRL matches.

While he won't make a case for the starting halves positions at the Eels due to them having Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses, he would make the perfect backup as he continues to grow his game in reserve grade.

It would also see him contend with new recruit Dean Hawkins from the South Sydney Rabbitohs after they farewelled the duo of Ethan Sanders and Daejarn Asi to the Canberra Raiders and Castleford Tigers.

“Everything is all done, I'm grateful for that. I'm keen to see what the next few months look like,” Volkman told The Sydney Morning Herald in early September.

“Just looking at some of the games this year, seeing some of the boys burst onto the scene, it's given me extra motivation to kick on.

“Once I get that opportunity, I will give it my all. Rugby league isn't forever, it's short-term in your life and I want to make the most out of it.

“My headspace of getting back into the NRL is about getting somewhere, having a fresh start.

“Honestly, I would say I haven't really given it my all yet, in terms of getting a proper opportunity week-in, week-out to build that confidence from an NRL perspective.”