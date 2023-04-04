Parramatta Eels starting centre Waqa Blake has reportedly approached Rugby Australia, offering them his services.

Blake has appeared in all five games for the Eels this year and plays on the right edge inside of Maika Sivo.

"I don't know if Waqa Blake is necessarily on that hit-list, but he has been offered to Eddie Jones and rugby union," Danny Weidler said on 100% Footy.

"There's been a lot of talk about his future at Parramatta, and Parramatta is looking for X-factor players with Clint Gutherson being moved to the centres because its centres aren't strong."

"Well, it appears that maybe Waqa Blake is reading that information, and there has been a reach-out by his management to Eddie Jones."

On the same program, Weidler also suggested that Nathan Cleary and Matt Burton had joined Cameron Murray on Eddie Jones' hit list.

Although this is only Jones' dream and not a reality, Phil Gould gave his take on the probability of them moving over to rugby union.

"If Nathan Cleary goes to rugby union, I'll fly to the moon,” Gould added.

"A million to one."