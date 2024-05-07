A Parramatta Eels rookie has reportedly decided on his future after making his debut earlier this season and being recalled back into the team this week for the absent Clinton Gutherson.

A star in the making and the heir apparent to Gutherson in the fullback jersey, Blaize Talagi may leave the club earlier than expected following Ethan Sanders out of the door.

Reports from The Daily Telegraph have emerged that club officials confirmed to the publication that he has decided to test the open market and declined his player option for the 2025 season.

This means the teenage sensation can receive offers from rival teams, but the Eels have made it clear to The Daily Telegraph that they are also determined to retain him and keep him at the club.

It is understood that coach Brad Arthur is a big fan of Talagi's. The utility back who can play fullback, in the centres, or in the halves and is regarded as one of the best talents coming through the ranks.

Promoted to the Parramatta Eels Top 30 roster at the start of the season, Talagi has been with the club since 2020 and has earned representative honours for being selected for the U16 NSW City and U18 City teams in 2021 and 2023, respectively.

A future NRL star, Talagi has been one of the best prospects out of Parramatta and has played for the club in the Andrew Johns Cup, Harold Matthews Cup, SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup.

Last year, he played five games during the SG Ball competition, where he helped guide the club to the title alongside halfback Ethan Sanders before transitioning to the Jersey Flegg Cup team - appearing in seven games and scoring two tries.