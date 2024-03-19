The Parramatta Eels have announced they have released another player from their Top 30 roster after Jirah Momoisea's departure.

The club confirmed that they have granted Ky Rodwell a release from the remainder of his 2024 contract.

Beginning his career with the South Sydney Rabbitohs Harold Matthews Cup squad, Rodwell was named as an Australian Schoolboy in 2016 and represented the Under-20s NSW team in 2019.

Failing to reach first grade with the Rabbitohs, he joined the Parramatta Eels, making his NRL debut in Round 25, 2021, against the Penrith Panthers.

The club's 2022 Rookie of the Year, Rodwell would only manage five NRL games for the Eels.

"We would like to thank Ky for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best in the future," the Eels said in a statement.

While his new destination is yet to be confirmed, it is understood that he will be moving overseas to join the Wakefield Trinity in the Betfred Championship - the second-tier of the English Super League.

“Steve Mills (Wakefield's recruitment manager) is speaking to his agent a lot,” Wakefield's owner Matt Ellis told BBC Radio Leeds earlier this month.

“I think the player wants to come but I'm leaving it a little bit with Steve Mills. He's been identified as a player that Mills and Daryl (Powell, Trinity head coach) are excited about, and we're trying our best to get him over.

“I think the NRL salary cap rules are sort of meaning that probably a deal, if it's going to happen, it'll be done in a couple of weeks because obviously he's got a window where he can join which I think is the end of April.

“We're trying to get him over 100 per cent. Millsy is confident that the player wants to come but it's just about the club over there agreeing.”