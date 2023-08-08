Parramatta Eels captain Kennedy Cherrington has received the longest suspension in NRLW history after being charged with a grade three dangerous throw.

Referred directly to the NRLW judiciary for a tackle on Newcastle Knights forward Laishon Albert-Jones that saw Cherrington sent off, the forward received a four-game suspension. The suspension will not see Cherrington available to be selected until the club's Round 8 game against the Gold Coast Titans.

Having signed the longest and biggest NRLW contract in the pre-season with the Eels, Cherrington's hearing lasted all of 50 minutes as she aimed to downgrade the charges to a two or three-game suspension instead. However, she was unsuccessful.

“Kennedy is disappointed with the tackle itself and wants to make it known that she's apologetic to Jones,” Eels general manager of football Mark O'Neill said via NCA Newswire.

“She received a fair hearing tonight and we will support Kennedy through it. She's looking forward to the time when she returns in four weeks' time.”

The suspension comes at a terrible time for the Eels, the only club yet to win a game and have so far been without other star players, Elsie Albert and Rachael Pearson, due to injuries.

Unavailable to return until Round 8, Cherrington will miss the games against the Brisbane Broncos, Canberra Raiders, North Queensland Cowboys and Sydney Roosters.

Newcastle Knights forward Caitlan Johnston was also suspended and accepted a one-match ban for a high shot on Eels' Kelsey Clark.

FOOTY NEWS Straight to your inbox!

MORE NRLW NEWS

Embed from Getty Images