After months of speculation, the Parramatta Eels have officially confirmed their coach for the 2025 NRL season and beyond.

The Eels have confirmed that Jason Ryles will be their next head coach. Ryles beat out Sharks assistant Josh Hannay, Dragons assistant Dean Young, interim coach Trent Barrett, and former coach Brian Smith for the top coaching gig.

Ryles will take over from Barrett next season and has signed a four-year contract, which means he will be the coach until 2028.

"I am incredibly honoured to be appointed Head Coach of the Parramatta Eels," Jason Ryles said.

"This is a Club with a rich history and a passionate fanbase. I look forward to coaching these young men."

Following a successful playing career where he represented the NSW Blues and Australian Kangaroos, Ryles began his coaching career in 2014 and has been earmarked as a future NRL coach ever since.

He will join the Eels following stints as an assistant coach at the Melbourne Storm - making four Grand Finals and winning two premierships - the England rugby union team and the Sydney Roosters.

"We are delighted to welcome Jason to the Parramatta Eels", said Eels Chairman Sean McElduff.

"Jason's proven track record in winning environments, combined with his passion for developing young talent perfectly aligns with the direction we are taking our Club.

"We have a strong NRL roster and a group of exciting young players coming through our pathways programs.

"We believe Jason is the ideal person to build a strong connection within the playing group, across the Club and with the passionate Parramatta Eels fanbase."