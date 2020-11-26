The Parramatta Eels have announced the signing of former Gold Coast Titan Bryce Cartwright on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old was released by the Titans last month after an indifferent three seasons at the club in a bid to return to New South Wales.

He has played a total of 112 NRL games, originally crossing from Penrith to the Gold Coast at the end of 2017.

Cartwright made 43 first-grade appearances for the Titans, including just seven in 2020.

“We are excited to welcome Bryce Cartwright to the Eels,” said Eels General Manager of Football Mark O’Neill on the club website.

“Bryce is a unique talent having ball skills like few other forwards in the NRL competition. He will add size and skill to our forward pack and depth and quality to our overall squad.

“Bryce was looking for an opportunity in Sydney and is keen to play under Brad Arthur and with our team at the Eels.

“Like Bryce, we believe that through our coaching, quality playing roster and a balanced environment will bring the best out in him, something we are all committed to achieving in season 2021.”

Cartwright will start training with the club in time for the 2021 pre-season.