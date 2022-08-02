The Parramatta Eels have been toying with a reshuffle of their attacking spine as they deal with the news of Mitchell Moses’ long-term injury absence.

Moses broke a finger in his team’s dominant 34-10 win over the premiers, and though he finished the game it looks like he’ll be out for a number of weeks.

While most assumed the role would be filled by Jakob Arthur – son of current Eels coach Brad Arthur – reports have emerged that the youngster is in his own race to be fit, currently recovering from a sternum injury.

Fox Sports reports that the Eels have had captain Clint Gutherson training in the halves next to Dylan Brown, with young Kiwi Hayze Perham to take the No.1.

It’s not the first time Gutherson has been pulled into the halves for the Eels – although it’s been a while since his last appearance in the role back in June, 2018.

Gutherson has started in the halves 21 times for the Eels between 2016-18, originally filling in as Corey Norman’s halves partner before Moses arrived. The team’s record when he goes to the halves is 8-13.

Though he has come to accept his role as the Eels’ fullback, at the time Gutherson had the ambition of becoming an NRL half.

“I’m going to try and make (a halves role) my own. I want to make it a permanent thing,” Gutherson told the Sydney Morning Herald back in 2017.

“I’m loving Parramatta and I’m going to try and make the six jersey mine and see where it takes me. If I stay there the rest of my career, I stay there.”

Teams will be announced at 4pm this afternoon.

The Eels will travel to 4 Pines Park to face Manly on Friday night. Kick-off is at 7.55pm (AEST)