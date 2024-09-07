Manly Sea Eagles centre Brad Parker has announced that he will retire at the end of the 2024 NRL season, bringing to a close a distinguished nine-year career with the club.

Known for his relentless work ethic, professionalism and resilience, Parker has been a stalwart for the Sea Eagles since making his debut in 2016, earning the respect of teammates and fans alike.

His contributions to the team have been immense, particularly his reputation as a player who always rises to the occasion when the going gets tough.

Teammates have often described Parker as the player they want alongside them in difficult moments, praising his courage and unwavering fighting spirit.

A formidable defender and a reliable attacker, Parker's skillset has been a vital component of the Sea Eagles' backline over his 100-plus first-grade matches. His leadership and experience have been invaluable, especially in guiding younger players within the squad.

Although his career has been marked by numerous challenges including injuries, Parker's resilience never wavered.

The announcement of his retirement follows shortly after teammate Aaron Woods also confirmed his own departure from the NRL.

Affectionately nicknamed 'Hank Scorpio' after his doppelganger from The Simpsons, Parker's decision to retire comes despite being contracted through to the end of 2025, stating that "...the body has finally broken down on me."