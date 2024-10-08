Papua New Guinea has announced its men's and women's PM's XIII squads for upcoming matches against Australia on the weekend.
The men's squad, which includes St George Illawarra Dragons forward Dan Russell and a host of other players mainly from the QLD Cup competition, is set to play on Sunday, October 13.
“It is not until you get the list of players available that you realise how strong the side can be so I am really looking forward to pulling that together,” PNG Kumuls coach Jason Demetriou said.
“The big thing for me is putting in a program and a plan that is authentic and suits the way the Kumuls like to play and that for me as a coach is the most exciting challenge.”
PNG Prime Minister's XIII Men's squad
Alex Max - SP PNG Hunters
Benji Kot- SP PNG Hunters
Brandon Nima - SP PNG Hunters
Dan Russell - St George Illawarra Dragons
Dudley Dotoi - Townsville Blackhawks
Elijah Roltinga - SP PNG Hunters
Finley Glare - SP PNG Hunters
Ila Alu - SP PNG Hunters
Jamie Mavoko - SP PNG Hunters
Jordan Pat - SP PNG Hunters
Josh Mire - SP PNG Hunters
Judah Rimbu - SP PNG Hunters
Khaiya Waiembi - Central Queensland Capras
Koso Bandi - SP PNG Hunters
Liam Horne - Castleford Tigers
Morea Morea - SP PNG Hunters
Murray Conners - Kroton Hela Wigmen
Robert Mathias - SP PNG Hunters
Sakias Komati - SP PNG Hunters
Sanny Wabo - SP PNG Hunters
Sylvester Namo - Castleford Tigers
“I'm excited to see the talent we have assembled in this squad come together and play some of the football we have seen them produce during their seasons,” PNG women's coach Tahnee Norris said.
“We have some NRLW experience in the squad who will bring a lot of knowledge to the side and we have also selected players who were stand-outs in a very competitive Santos Cup competition.
“I am looking forward to seeing the players come together and work hard through the week. This is an important game in itself, but it will also help set us up for the exciting challenge ahead during the Pacific Championships tournament.”
PNG Prime Minister's XIII Women's squad
Belinda Gwasamun – Wentworthville Magpies
Delailah Ahose – Goroka Lahanis
Elsie Albert – Parramatta Eels NRLW
Emily Veivers – Norths Devils
Essay Banu - North Queensland Cowboys NRLW
Freda Anthony – Central Dabaris
Freda Waula – Mt Hagen Eagles
Gloria Kaupa – Wentworthville Magpies
Jenny Wesley – Goroka Lahanis
Jessikah Reeves – Western Clydesdales
Latoniya Norris-Addo – Darwin Brothers
Leila Kerowa – Central Dabaris
Lilah Malabag – Port Moresby Vipers
Lyiannah Allen – Mt Hagen Eagles
Mala Mark – Central Dabaris
Meli Joe - Mt Hagen Eagles
Roswita Kapo – Wentworthville Magpies
Sareka Mooka – North Queensland Cowboys NRLW
Sera Koroi – Goodna
Talitha Kunjil – Mt Hagen Eagles
Ua Ravu - Canberra Raiders NRLW
Yolanda Taute – Goroka Lahanis