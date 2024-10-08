Papua New Guinea has announced its men's and women's PM's XIII squads for upcoming matches against Australia on the weekend.

The men's squad, which includes St George Illawarra Dragons forward Dan Russell and a host of other players mainly from the QLD Cup competition, is set to play on Sunday, October 13.

“It is not until you get the list of players available that you realise how strong the side can be so I am really looking forward to pulling that together,” PNG Kumuls coach Jason Demetriou said.

“The big thing for me is putting in a program and a plan that is authentic and suits the way the Kumuls like to play and that for me as a coach is the most exciting challenge.”

PNG Prime Minister's XIII Men's squad

Alex Max - SP PNG Hunters

Benji Kot- SP PNG Hunters

Brandon Nima - SP PNG Hunters

Dan Russell - St George Illawarra Dragons

Dudley Dotoi - Townsville Blackhawks

Elijah Roltinga - SP PNG Hunters

Finley Glare - SP PNG Hunters

Ila Alu - SP PNG Hunters

Jamie Mavoko - SP PNG Hunters

Jordan Pat - SP PNG Hunters

Josh Mire - SP PNG Hunters

Judah Rimbu - SP PNG Hunters

Khaiya Waiembi - Central Queensland Capras

Koso Bandi - SP PNG Hunters

Liam Horne - Castleford Tigers

Morea Morea - SP PNG Hunters

Murray Conners - Kroton Hela Wigmen

Robert Mathias - SP PNG Hunters

Sakias Komati - SP PNG Hunters

Sanny Wabo - SP PNG Hunters

Sylvester Namo - Castleford Tigers

“I'm excited to see the talent we have assembled in this squad come together and play some of the football we have seen them produce during their seasons,” PNG women's coach Tahnee Norris said.

“We have some NRLW experience in the squad who will bring a lot of knowledge to the side and we have also selected players who were stand-outs in a very competitive Santos Cup competition.

“I am looking forward to seeing the players come together and work hard through the week. This is an important game in itself, but it will also help set us up for the exciting challenge ahead during the Pacific Championships tournament.”

PNG Prime Minister's XIII Women's squad

Belinda Gwasamun – Wentworthville Magpies

Delailah Ahose – Goroka Lahanis

Elsie Albert – Parramatta Eels NRLW

Emily Veivers – Norths Devils

Essay Banu - North Queensland Cowboys NRLW

Freda Anthony – Central Dabaris

Freda Waula – Mt Hagen Eagles

Gloria Kaupa – Wentworthville Magpies

Jenny Wesley – Goroka Lahanis

Jessikah Reeves – Western Clydesdales

Latoniya Norris-Addo – Darwin Brothers

Leila Kerowa – Central Dabaris

Lilah Malabag – Port Moresby Vipers

Lyiannah Allen – Mt Hagen Eagles

Mala Mark – Central Dabaris

Meli Joe - Mt Hagen Eagles

Roswita Kapo – Wentworthville Magpies

Sareka Mooka – North Queensland Cowboys NRLW

Sera Koroi – Goodna

Talitha Kunjil – Mt Hagen Eagles

Ua Ravu - Canberra Raiders NRLW

Yolanda Taute – Goroka Lahanis