Melbourne Storm superstar Ryan Papenhuyzen has been labelled "the most marketable player in the game" as he continues to stake his claim as the NRL's best player.

A dazzling start to the 2022 season has seen Papenhuyzen take an early lead in the Dally M voting as he continues to collect points through high try tallies and by foot.

The Storm fullback's on-field flourishes come less than 12 months after he re-signed to remain in Victoria until the end of 2025, turning down more lucrative offers from rival clubs in favour of remaining in purple.

While the 23-year-old opted to take on a pay cut and play out the coming years in Melbourne, the electric fullback has added to his riches through third-party payments, understood to be earning close to $500,000 per year, according to The Sun-Herald.

With an array of international brands in Adidas, F45, Tissot, DoorDash and Volkswagen among those supporting Papenhuyzen, the New South Wales speedster has become a phenom with sponsors.

Storm chairman Matt Tripp has gone as far to say Papenhuyzen may have already surpassed the likes of club greats Billy Slater, Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk in regards to "marketability".

“I think ‘Paps’ is the most marketable player in the game right now,” Tripp said.

“I say that for a host of reasons. He plays the game with flair and excitement and speed - all the things people want to go and watch when they watch a game of rugby league.

“When you take him off the field, you know because of his nature and personality and the way he conducts himself, whatever product he endorses he will do a great job.

“There are plenty of players who tick both boxes when it comes to on-field performance and off-field marketability. Paps is the first player I’ve seen who is elite at both. I’ve seen them all, and don’t get me wrong, Cam, Coops and Billy were all A-graders, but this guy has the hair, the pace, he’s just a quality young man who understands where he’s from.

“He took less to stay at the Storm to surround himself with better players. Not many guys would do that. I don’t know how much he is earning in off-field endorsements, but at the same time I think the sky is the limit - nothing would surprise me.”

The decision to turn down offers from both Queensland and New South Wales was one that came easily to Papenhuyzen, with the 2020 Clive Churchill Medal winner wanting to continue to build a legacy in Melbourne.

The seven-figure star has welcomed any added pressure that comes with a high asking price, but pays some credit to the work rate of his teammates.

“When you become a $1 million player, that brings added pressure,” Papenhuyzen told The Sun-Herald.

“I’m fine with that pressure, but I put my success down to my teammates and being in a really good side, so I’d like to see that money shared around rather than me taking up a lot of the cap.

“We’ve got something good building here. Guys like Christian Welch, you want to be at a club where he’s a leader. And ‘Hughesy’ [Jahrome Hughes] and Harry [Grant], sometimes you need to take a little less to stay at a good club so you can remain successful."

All three of Hughes, Welch and Grant also inked long-term extensions with the Storm in the past year as Melbourne look destined to continue to stamp their authority on the competition across the 21st century.

The Victorian club are sure to see this season as a chance to redeem themselves after stumbling in their premiership defence last season.

A win against the Dragons on Sunday will see Melbourne return to the top spot of the ladder as they continue their tussle with Penrith atop the league standings.